Alex Cora Explains Decision To Pull Chris Sale After One Inning Vs. Blue Jays

Tuesday night made things increasingly clear: the Boston Red Sox are taking it very slow with Chris Sale.

The left-hander was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and made his return to the hill against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Sale wasn’t long for the series opener, though, as he tossed just one scoreless inning in which he allowed a hit while striking out two over 26 pitches.

After Boston’s 7-2 win, manager Alex Cora explained his decision to pull Sale, who originally was supposed to pitch two innings. To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports