Alex Cora Laments Red Sox’s Missed Opportunities In First Two Games Vs. Astros

The Red Sox had their chances in the first two games against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Unfortunately for Boston, it didn’t cash in on many of them.

The Sox dropped their second straight game to the Astros with Saturday’s 5-3 loss. Through the first two contests in the series, Boston is 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position and has left 18 runners on base.

After the loss in the middle game, Alex Cora lamented his team’s squandered opportunities. To hear from the Red Sox manager, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports