Alex Cora, Red Sox Have Followed Consistent Plan In Dominant 2018 Season

by on Wed, Sep 12, 2018 at 11:18PM

The Boston Red Sox have been dialed in all season long.

Alex Cora’s club has strung together win after win since the season began in late March, and the Sox locked down win No. 100 on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

After the win, the Red Sox manager noted that something clicked when the group first came together in Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training and they have been dedicated to being consistent each and every day.

