Alex Cora, Red Sox Will Face Tough Decisions When Crafting Playoff Roster

The Boston Red Sox have some tough decisions to make.

Boston is all but a lock to make the postseason, as the Sox currently own Major League Baseball’s best record with 97 wins. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth entering Friday is four.

As the playoffs approach, the Red Sox will have to decide which players to keep on their 25-man roster for the postseason roster. Boston has had countless players contribute to its amazing season, so it’s inevitable that some talented players will be left off the postseason roster.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice, Jonny Gomes and The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo discuss the postseason roster, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports