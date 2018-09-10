Astros Blast MLB For Controversial Home Plate Call In Red Sox Game

Major League Baseball screwed up Sunday night, and the Houston Astros aren’t happy about it.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was called out at home plate on a close play that would’ve given his team the lead in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox. Altuve appeared to beat the tag of Sandy Leon, but MLB replay officials upheld the call on the field, and the Red Sox went on to win in walk-off fashion at Fenway Park.

After the game, Astros outfielder Josh Reddick voiced his displeasure with a simple picture and message on Twitter.

Reddick was far from the only member of the Astros who was upset over the call.

“It’s frustrating in situations like that where clearly he hadn’t put the tag on when his hand was on the plate,” Astros starter Dallas Keuchel said after the game, via KRIV-TV’s Mark Berman. ” … It would be nice for MLB 2come out w/an explanation w/that call&if they don’t it looks a little suspicious”

Houston manager A.J. Hinch added: “He did get in there. It’s clear as day. … We felt like we have clear evidence.

” … We got to have a system that we can rely on, that we trust.”

Let’s be honest: The Astros have a beef. Altuve clearly was safe, and the call might have cost them a sweep of the Red Sox.

Let’s just hope this kind of situation doesn’t pop up in the postseason.

