Bill Belichick Explains Difficulty Of Preparing For Week 1 Opponent

Getting your team ready to play each week is no easy task in the NFL, but the challenge of preparing for the first game of the regular season might be the toughest.

Just ask Bill Belichick.

Prior to the New England Patriots’ Week 1 tilt with the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, Belichick broke down the sheer difficulty of game-planning for the season opener, and the Patriots coach’s logic is pretty sound.

How is preparing for Week 1 different than planning for an opponent later in the season? Coach Belichick answers the #AskBB question of the week, pic.twitter.com/KtSs559fym — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2018

The Texans undoubtedly will present a great challenge to the Patriots to kick off the 2018 campaign. Deshaun Watson is a matchup nightmare at the quarterback position, and Houston’s loaded defense could make things very difficult for Tom Brady and Co.

There’s reason to be confident if you’re a Patriots fan, though, as New England is 13-5 in Week 1 affairs during the Brady-Belichick era.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports