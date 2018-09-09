Bills Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Were the Buffalo Bills a one-hit wonder last season?

With Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, the Bills made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. But Taylor now is with the Cleveland Browns, leaving second-year man Nathan Peterman to handle passing duties — until rookie Josh Allen is ready, at least.

The Bills have their work cut out for them in making it back to the postseason, and their new season begins with a stiff challenge in the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Flacco and Co. haven’t made the playoffs since 2014, but head coach John Harbaugh always gets his team to play hard, especially in front their home crowd. No, these aren’t two of the best teams in the AFC, but this season-opening battle should be entertaining nonetheless.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images