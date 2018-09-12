Brad Marchand Has Perfect Way To Pass Time On Bruins’ Flight To China

Traveling can be a real drag, especially when you’re jetting off to the other side of the world.

That’s what the Boston Bruins did Tuesday, departing on a flight to China to take part in a pair of preseason games against the Calgary Flames.

While the Bruins have the luxury of traveling with teammates on a chartered flight, a lengthy haul still can make even the most seasoned road warrior a little stir crazy. But Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand knew exactly what he was going to do to pass the time.

It just may be at the expense, literally, of his teammates.

Brad Marchand on how he planned to pass the time on the 16-hour flight to China: “I’ve got a 16-hour card game coming up, so I’m planning on winning a lot of money” — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 11, 2018

Sounds like a pretty good use of time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images