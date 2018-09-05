Brandon Phillips Elated After Helping Red Sox Sweep Braves With Home Run

Brandon Phillips had just one hit for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon, but he certainly made it count.

The 37-year-old infielder, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, belted a two-run home run to left field in the ninth to put Boston up by one, and ultimately win the game, 9-8, against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.

It marked the first hit of the season for Phillips, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Sox were down by one. After the game, he caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about the at-bat, and what it was like to be able to help his team win in his first game with them.

To hear from Phillips, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings’ video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images