Braves Manager Brian Snitker Sums Up Red Sox’s Depth With This Quote

No lead is safe if you’re playing the Boston Red Sox.

Many teams have learned this throughout the season, as the Sox have come-from-behind a whopping 43 times to secure the victory. Their latest victim, the Atlanta Braves, were up 7-1 Wednesday afternoon before Boston tied the game and eventually went on to win, 9-8, thanks to a ninth-inning Brandon Phillips home run.

It’s impressive what this Red Sox team is doing day in and day out. Manager Alex Cora can seem to roll out any lineup and it will produce to its best ability, and Braves skipper Brian Snitker knows it, saying the depth of Boston’s team is dangerous, and opposing teams need to be near perfect in order to win against them.

“You can’t make mistakes. You can’t give them more than 27 outs, as we saw,” Snitker said, via AJC’s Tim Tucker. “They’re too deep, they’re too patient, they’re professional hitters, just all the way through. I mean, they played a bench game, and those guys, the majority of them, could start on a lot of major league teams.”

It’s hard to argue with Snitker’s comments. His National League East-leading team was just six outs away from avoiding a three-game sweep and the bullpen imploded as Boston’s offense took advantage often, leading the Red Sox to their Major League Baseball-best 97th win.

