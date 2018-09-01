Braves Organist Trolls Cubs’ Daniel Murphy With Songs About Equality

Daniel Murphy made his bed, and now he has to sleep in it.

In 2015, Murphy made headlines by criticizing the “lifestyle” of Major League Baseball inclusion ambassador Billy Bean, who is openly gay.

“I disagree with his lifestyle,” Murphy said then, per ForTheWin. “I do disagree with the fact that Billy is a homosexual. That doesn’t mean I can’t still invest in him and get to know him. I don’t think the fact that someone is a homosexual should completely shut the door on investing in them in a relational aspect. Getting to know him. That, I would say, you can still accept them but I do disagree with the lifestyle, 100 percent.”

Murphy, of course, is entitled to his own opinions. But by implying that Bean’s lifestyle is unnatural, Murphy’s comments rightfully were viewed as homophobic.

When the Chicago Cubs acquired Murphy via trade with the Washington Nationals in August, Murphy, a devout Christian, fumbled at the chance to clarify those remarks.

“What I would say to that is that I’ve been able to foster a really positive relationship with Billy Bean since that time,” he said. “I’m really excited to continue to cultivate that relationship that we’ve built.

“Billy, his job I think is Ambassador for Inclusion with Major League Baseball is a vital role so that everyone feels included, not only in our industry in baseball, but in all aspects of life.”

Murphy unsurprisingly has taken immense criticism for his views on homosexuality. And that criticism came came in admittedly entertaining fashion Friday night when the Cubs visited the Atlanta Braves.

At multiple points in the Cubs’ 5-4 victory, Braves organist Matthew Kaminski filled SunTrust Park with songs about equality and inclusion — a not-so-subtle shot at Murphy. Among the songs were “Lola” by The Kings, “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Hal David and Burt Bacharach and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga.

(You can click here to watch a montage of Kaminski’s performances.)

Kaminski’s trolling of Murphy drew rave reviews on Twitter.

#Braves vs #Cubs – Wow! My Twitter feed was on fire tonight! Thank you for all the love 👍 — Matthew Kaminski (@bravesorganist) August 31, 2018

It’s unclear whether Murphy picked up on what Kaminski was doing. You can bet however, that the star infielder will face further scrutiny going forward, in one form or another.

As he should.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images