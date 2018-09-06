Brock Holt, Steve Pearce Laud Red Sox’s Resilience In Comeback Win Over Braves

It was a pretty wild afternoon in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox beat the Braves 9-8 to complete a three-game sweep at SunTrust Park, but the victory came in insane fashion.

Down 7-1 in the eighth inning, the Red Sox tied the game with a six-run frame. After the Braves went back ahead in the bottom half of the stanza on a Freddie Freeman solo shot, Brandon Phillips in his Red Sox debut responded with a two-run blast, which proved to be the game winner.

After the game, Brock Holt and Steve Pearce discussed the Red Sox's resilience in Wednesday's win.