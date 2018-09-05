Bruins’ David Krejci Won’t Discuss Rick Nash’s Future, Says It’s ‘His Decision’

With training camp less than a week away, there’s still no clear answer as to what Rick Nash’s NHL future holds.

The Boston Bruins winger, who was sidelined with a concussion for the final 12 games before returning for the postseason, hasn’t given a definite answer if he’ll return to the ice or hang up his skates.

Of course, this leaves uncertainty as to who will play on David Krejci’s right side, as the 34-year-old meshed well with No. 46 after being traded to the B’s from the New York Rangers. But if you ask Krejci about Nash’s future, he’ll tell you the health of his linemate is what’s most important.

“It was tough luck for him. His body has been through a lot. He’s been playing in the league for a really long time — over 1,000 (games),” Krejcj said, via MassLive. “A concussion, that never helps. It’s hard to recover from those kind of injuries. Not really sure how he’s feeling right now, but it’s his decision, it’s his life. … He’s not just a hockey player, he’s also a father and he needs to make sure his health is the No. 1 priority.” While Nash and Krejci showed chemistry together on the second line, there still are plenty of viable, internal candidates to slot on his right side such as Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Ryan Donato.

