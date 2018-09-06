Bruins Defenseman Jakub Zboril Hoping To Beat Odds, Win Roster Spot

BOSTON — When the Boston Bruins drafted Jakub Zboril 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, the Czech defenseman was labeled a “project” by many.

And that label has proven justified: Despite three full seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and one full campaign with the Providence Bruins, Zboril still doesn’t have a clear path to Boston. But the 21-year-old is getting closer to making the jump to the NHL, and is doing everything he can to win a roster spot.

The Bruins alright have eight proven NHL blueliners on their roster, seemingly leaving no room for a player like Zboril, barring major injury or transaction. Zboril, however, is committed to proving he belongs.

“I don’t feel like it’s impossible,” he said Thursday at Bruins rookie camp. ” … Definitely it’s going to be a lot of work. And I think I’m ready to put in that work and go for it.”

🎥 #NHLBruins defense prospect @zboriljacob on pushing for a spot in Boston this fall: "I don't feel like it's impossible…definitely it's going to be a lot of work. And I think I'm ready to put in that work and go for it." pic.twitter.com/2z0aMwtMeA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 6, 2018

Only time will tell if Zboril, who was one three first-round picks for the Bruins in 2015, has a future in Boston. But the team is impressed both with his maturity and the development of his offensive game (four goals and 19 points last season in Providence).

It’s taken a few years, but this once-teenage project finally might be rounding a corner.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images