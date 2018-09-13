Bruins’ Torey Krug Hilariously Roasts Brad Marchand On Instagram

When it comes to chirping teammates, Torey Krug is in midseason form.

A portion of the Boston Bruins are in China to take part in a pair of exhibition games against the Calgary Flames, and star winger Brad Marchand is among those who made the trip.

Marchand brought his guitar, a hobby he took up during last season, on the trip. The Bruins posted a photo of him getting off the plane, six-string in tow, and posted it on their Instagram account.

Pretty normal photo, right? Well for Krug, it was an opportunity to roast his teammates.

“It’s actually a ukulele. Just looks the size of a guitar….,” Krug commented on the post.

While Marchand isn’t exactly a tower — he’s listed at 5-foot-9 — Krug isn’t the biggest fella on the team either, as he too is listed at 5-foot-9.

Still, well played by the B’s blueliner.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images