Bruins’ Torey Krug ‘Trying To Stay In Groove’ As Season Opener Nears

With the Boston Bruins set to open their season a week from Wednesday against the Washington Capitals, it is time for Bruce Cassidy’s club to start getting into the flow of the regular season.

For Torey Krug (ankle) and Noel Acciari (hernia surgery), that likely will begin Wednesday when the two are slated to make their preseason debut when the B’s battle the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

Krug broke his ankle May 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and has yet to start a season fully healthy in the past three seasons, but he told reporters Tuesday that he is feeling better as the season inches closer.

