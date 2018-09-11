Bruins Trade Adam McQuaid To Rangers For Steven Kampfer, Draft Picks

Adam McQuaid has been with the Boston Bruins since 2005, but the veteran defenseman now is on the move.

The Bruins on Tuesday traded McQuaid to the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Steven Kampfer, as well as a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick.

McQuaid, 31, was pretty reliable blue-liner for the B’s when he was healthy. Yet health was a persistent issue for McQuaid, who never played more than 77 games in a season and seemingly was hampered by a physical issue every season.

Despite that, he was a solid stay-at-home D-man who was never afraid to defend a teammate. McQuaid’s best season in Boston came during the 2016-17 campaign when he played a career-high 77 games, averaging 18 minutes, 15 seconds of ice time per game.

McQuaid also was one of the few remaining players on the Bruins roster who helped Boston win the Stanley Cup in 2011. He played in all but two of the Bruins’ playoff games that spring and was a plus-8 for the postseason, tallying four assists in 23 games.

Kampfer, meanwhile, should ring a bell for B’s fans. The 29-year-old Michigan native made his NHL debut with the Bruins during the 2010-11 season after Boston acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks for a fourth-round pick in 2010. The Bruins then and flipped Kampfer at the 2012 trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Greg Zanon.

Kampfer plays a much different style than McQuaid, as he’s a smaller (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), quicker defenseman. He’s never played more than 47 games in a season, however, bouncing back and forth between the NHL and AHL. He’ll have his work cut out for him to make the Bruins’ roster, too. Boston is pretty deep on the blue line with some younger players who might be ready to make a jump this season, which likely was part of the reason the Bruins felt comfortable trading McQuaid.

