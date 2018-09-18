Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Got Two New Aggressively Massive Thigh Tattoos

Jayson Tatum capped off his NBA offseason by getting some fresh new ink.

The Boston Celtics forward recently got a pair of massive new thigh tattoos. One shows Tatum wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey and holding his son, while other shows an apocalyptic bomb cloud with “St. Louis” written on the top and “Till the world blows” written on the bottom.

Tatum shared a photo gallery of the tattoos Monday night on Instagram.

(You can click here to view Tatum’s post.)

For what it’s worth: Lil Joe, a Missouri rapper, has a mixtape called “Till the World Blow,” so perhaps Tatum simply is referencing one of his favorite artists. Or maybe it’s just a popular saying among St. Louisans — who knows.

In any event, the tattoos are pretty aggressive, in terms of the real estate they occupy on Tatum’s legs. But hey, to each their own form of expression.

Tatum and his Celtics teammates will convene Sept. 26 for the start of training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images