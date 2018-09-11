Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Looks Like Normal Self In Scrimmage With NBA Stars

Kyrie Irving looks like he’s good to go for the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics guard, who had his first season in green cut short after undergoing a knee procedure, recently was given a clean bill of health by Danny Ainge. And the Celtics president of basketball operations apparently wasn’t bluffing, as evidenced by a recent video that shows Irving playing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage with Kevin Durant, James Harden and members of the Miami Heat.

Skills trainer Irv Roland shared highlights from the scrimmage, which took place at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

(You can click here to watch Roland’s video.)

As you can see, Irving looks like he’s regained his trademark elusiveness and finishing touch. Also, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you: That really was Kelly Olynyk who fouled Irving on a drive to the basket.

Of course, playing in a scrimmage is much different than competing in an actual NBA game. Still, this is a great sign that Irving will pick up right where he left off last season.

Now, if only Celtics fans could get an equally good sign on Irving’s intentions in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images