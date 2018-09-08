Celtics’ Jabari Bird Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting, Kidnapping Somebody

Jabari Bird might have some explaining to do.

The Boston Celtics guard was arrested Friday night in Boston and faces charges for an alleged assault, WBZ-TV’s I-Team reported Saturday morning. Bird was taken into custody at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and the Boston Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit is investigating the situation.

Bird, who is expected to appear in Brighton District Court on Monday, allegedly assaulted, strangled, and kidnapped somebody, according to Boston police, via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The victim was taken to a separate hospital and treated for injuries.

BREAKING: Sources tell @CherylFiandaca #Celtics Shooting Guard Jabari Bird is under arrest & facing charges for an alleged assault in Brighton. Sources tell our I-Team he's now in custody at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

BPD Domestic Violence Unit is involved. @wbz is LIVE until 8AM. pic.twitter.com/3ztJI7ALKR — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) September 8, 2018

The Celtics released the following statement Saturday morning:

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Bird, who the Celtics drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, signed a two-year, $3 million contract in July, a move that filled Boston’s 15-man roster. The 24-year-old split time last season between the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

The University of California product played in the final 13 games of the 2017-18 season, averaging 3.0 points, 0.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds for Boston.

