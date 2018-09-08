Celtics’ Robert Williams Gushes Over Brad Stevens Ahead Of Rookie Season

Robert Williams couldn’t have asked for a better situation upon entering the NBA.

Williams was drafted No. 27 overall in this year’s draft by the Boston Celtics, who are poised to be one of the best teams in the league in the upcoming season. But aside from joining a top-tier club that was in need of his services, Williams also now is under the direction of one of the NBA’s premier coaches.

The 20-year-old still has yet to play a game for Brad Stevens, but Williams already is blown away by what the Celtics coach brings to the table.

“He’s one of the most hands-on coaches I’ve ever worked with,” Williams told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “He’s always hands on. Ask him directly. If you have a question for him, his office is always open as far as basketball and off the court. He actually conditioned with me on a bike today. That’s kind of funny. … Everything, weight-wise, on the court working, even becoming a better man. Everything, the coaches are hands-on on and off the court.”

Williams’ tenure in Boston didn’t get off to the best start, highlighted by a missed flight and a lost wallet. The Texas A&M product quickly turned things around, though, and Stevens is liking what he’s seeing.

“The number one thing is to become as comfortable on both sides of the ball and our system and being an NBA player as he can,” Stevens said. “He’s been really, really active here in the offseason and since the rookie transition program has basically been in Boston. Been working really hard, and I’m really encouraged by what I’ve seen so far.”

There’s no reason to believe Williams won’t be able to play to the best of his ability under Stevens’ guidance. And if that ends up being the case, he very well could make an impact in his first season with the C’s.

