Celtics’ Terry Rozier Brushes Off Trade Rumors With Kyrie Irving Set To Return

Terry Rozier put his name on the map this spring.

With Kyrie Irving out due to injury, the Boston Celtics reserve point guard helped guide the rag-tag C’s to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

But with Irving set to return and Rozier about to become a restricted free agent next summer, Rozier’s name has been speculated and floated in various trade rumors.

Those murmurs don’t appear to be occupying too much real estate in the 24-year-old guard’s head, however.

“It’s only going to get crazier every year, I feel,” Rozier told reporters Thursday, via NBC Sports Boston. “You just have to try and control what you can control. Try to focus on getting better every summer. Getting wiser, thinking about the game. I’m ready to get it going, ready to start the season.”

Rozier indicated that he’s just happy to be back this season, and that his decrease in minutes won’t be a big deal. That’ll be an important mindset to keep with he, Marcus Smart, Brad Wanamaker a Jabari Bird all vying for time in the backcourt behind Irving.

That said, he also noted that his future beyond this season hardly is on the forefront of his mind.

“I mean, I’ll see how it goes for myself,” Rozier said. “I’m not really going crazy. I got a season to worry about. I’m not worried about what’s next for me individually; I’m just worrying about how special this team can be.”

C’s camp begins Sept. 25.

