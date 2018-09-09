Celtics’ Terry Rozier Performs Patriots Pregame Tradition At Texans Game

Terry Rozier is making the most out of his weekend in the Boston area.

The Boston Celtics guard, who took the “stage” during a Drake concert at TD Garden on Saturday night, traveled to Foxboro on Sunday to take in the New England Patriots’ season opener against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Rozier, who was joined by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and forward Daniel Theis, posted a few videos on his Instagram story from the Patriots’ sideline before the game.

Terry Rozier pulled up to the #Patriots game 🏈 (🎥 via @T_Rozzay3) pic.twitter.com/vkuxM2mxbf — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 9, 2018

But the 24-year-old wasn’t just a passive observer. Rozier did the honors of opening the door to the Patriots’ locker room just before the team took the field, a tradition New England has a special guest or injured player do before every home game.

Terry Rozier has swapped his Drew Bledsoe jersey for a Tom Brady jersey as he opens the door to the Patriots' locker room. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 9, 2018

Rozier has a rather amusing connection to ex-Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe. During the Celtics’ first-round playoff series with the Bucks last season, Rozier mistakenly called Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe,” which didn’t sit well with (Eric) Bledsoe and prompted a whole back-and-forth that somehow resulted in (Drew) Bledsoe making a wine named after Rozier.

If the Patriots are able to top the Texans, they might have to invite Rozier back for a few more games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images