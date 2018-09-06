Charlie McAvoy Doesn’t See Setback For Bruins’ Young Core This Season

Over the past 10-plus years, names like Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand have contributed wildly to the Boston Bruins’ success.

The 2017-18 season was no different. However, many young guns made a name for themselves amongst a sea of veterans. Players like Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk and Ryan Donato solidified their places in the lineup, proving to be crucial to Boston’s 50-20-12 record last year.

For all the success they had last season, it’s easy to think the young studs may fall off a bit and not live up to their potential in the upcoming year. However, McAvoy doesn’t expect that. Speaking at a charity golf tournament Tuesday, the Black and Gold defenseman seemed adamant he and his teammates are prepared for the 2018-19 campaign.

“None of us are forecasting a setback, I can tell you that,” McAvoy told reporters. “I think all of us have had good summers. And I think something about the experience of having a full season, playing in a few playoff series now, kind of seeing that element, I can use all those things to allow me to come in and play great hockey right from the start, and that’s my goal.”

McAvoy compared last year’s newcomers to being freshmen in college, as they were “all trying to find our way” in the league.

“We leaned on each other, for sure,” McAvoy said. “And it was so exciting when guys would have big games and step up and it was kind of just like, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ We boosted all of our confidence knowing we were all on that same level.”

The young group of guys still will have each other to lean on this year. And with a full season and some playoff experience accounted for, they may even be helpful to the new class of incoming freshmen the Bruins will have this year.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images