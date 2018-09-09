Chiefs Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The San Diego Chargers enter the 2018 NFL season with high expectations after a disappointing start last year, and their first test is a tough one against AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers will start Philip Rivers at quarterback — the face of the franchise for more than a decade. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are beginning a new era with Patrick Mahomes under center. The second-year QB from Texas Tech takes over for Alex Smith, and gives the Chiefs a higher ceiling than Smith because of his powerful arm and more aggressive play style.

Here’s how and when to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

