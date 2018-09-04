Chris Sale Injury: Alex Cora Reveals Upcoming Schedule For Red Sox Ace

The Boston Red Sox are taking it slow with Chris Sale.

The star left-hander was placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation Aug. 18, but things are pointing up for Boston’s ace.

Sale threw a bullpen session prior to Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and is set to throw another Friday. While Sale’s return date isn’t set in stone, manager Alex Cora believes it could take place sometime during Sox’s upcoming homestand.

For more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports