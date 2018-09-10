College Football Player Derek Loccident Loses Foot In Freak Train Accident

The most unfortunate of incidents seemingly has ended Derek Loccident’s college-football career.
A train ran over the University of Central Oklahoma sophomore defensive back’s foot Sunday morning, severing it from the rest of his body, according to The Associated Press. The train was stopped when Loccident crawled under it, but it soon moved with disastrous consequences for the 20-year-old.
The UCO athletic department confirmed Monday in a statement Loccident was involved in an accident.
“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” UCO head football coach Nick Bobeck said. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.”
Loccident had 15 tackles in the first two games this season. UCO now must pursue Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and NCAA Division II glory without him.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/UCOAthletics
