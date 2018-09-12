Could Nathan Eovaldi See High-Leverage Innings As Reliever In Postseason?

Nathan Eovaldi is a bit of a swingman right now for the Boston Red Sox.

The hard-throwing right-hander traditionally has been a starter, but some struggles saw him get moved to the bullpen. And though he’ll make a start next Tuesday against the New York Yankees, Eovaldi got some run as a reliever in Tuesday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays. In his 3 2/3 innings of work, Eovaldi mostly was good, giving up two runs on three hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

That said, is it possible Eovaldi could be a key part of the Red Sox’s bullpen come October? With the Red Sox likely only needing four starters this postseason, Eovaldi possibly could find himself on relief duty, even in a somewhat high-leverage role.

Before Wednesday’s game, NESN’s Tom Caron and The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham discussed the possibility of Eovaldi being a postseason relief pitcher. To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports