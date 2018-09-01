Could Patriots Be Interested In Any Of These Recently Cut Receivers?

Some intriguing wide receivers have fallen victim to roster cuts this weekend. Could any of them pique the New England Patriots’ interest?

The Patriots currently have questionable depth in their receiving corps, as they’re set to enter Week 1 with a depth chart of Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley McCarron and special teamer Matthew Slater. (Julian Edelman, the team’s No. 1 wideout, is suspended for the first four games.)

New England does have talented offensive weapons elsewhere in tight end Rob Gronkowski, running backs James White and Rex Burkhead and, of course, quarterback Tom Brady, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bill Belichick’s squad add another receiver to the mix ahead of next Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans.

Below are some names that have become available ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, before which each team must trim its roster from 90 players to 53. This list will be updated as roster cuts continue. (Asterisks indicate transactions that have not been announced by the team.)

*Braxton Miller, waived by Houston Texans: Miller, a former Ohio State quarterback, lasted just two seasons in Houston after being drafted in the third round in 2016. He’s caught 34 career passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and already has missed 11 games due to injury. Still, Miller is an elite athlete who could benefit from a change of scenery. The Patriots got a good look at him when they practiced with the Texans last summer.

*Corey Coleman, released by Buffalo Bills: Coleman, whose exit from Cleveland was captured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” lasted less than a month in Buffalo. The 2016 first-round pick has shown flashes but hasn’t lived up to his draft status, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns over his two NFL seasons. He’s also missed 13 games.

Brandon Tate, released by New Orleans Saints: Tate began his career with New England in 2009 before spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and two with the Buffalo Bills. He’s more of a kick/punt return specialist, having caught just 16 total passes over the past three seasons.

Michael Floyd, released by New Orleans Saints: Floyd had a cup of coffee with the Patriots late in the 2016 season. The 28-year-old spent last year with the Minnesota Vikings, catching 10 passes for 78 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images