Could Steven Wright Really Be Answer To Red Sox’s Eighth-Inning Woes?

The Boston Red Sox have an eighth-inning problem.

Will Alex Cora be able to identify a viable setup man before the playoffs start? Is the team’s offense so good that it won’t even matter?

We still don’t have answers to those questions, but Steven Wright is making a compelling case to earn the job.

The knuckle-balling right-hander has a 0.00 ERA in five innings over four relief appearances since returning from the disabled list in early September. As impressive as Wright has been, however, it’s still fair to wonder whether the Red Sox can trust a knuckleballer in high-leverage playoff innings.

But even if Wright doesn’t get the eighth inning, he still might have an important role in the playoffs. The question, of course, is how will the Red Sox construct their bullpen in October?

To learn more about Wright, as well as how the Red Sox might approach the bullpen in the postseason, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.