Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox Proud Of Win No. 100, But Focused On Bigger Goals

The Boston Red Sox achieved something the franchise hadn’t done since 1946 Wednesday night, but Craig Kimbrel and crew aren’t about to stop and bask in their own glory.

With a 1-0 win over the Jays at Fenway Park, the Red Sox earned win No. 100 on the season, earning the team a special place in franchise history.

Kimbrel earned his 39th save to secure the victory, and told NESN’s Jahmai Webster that he’s happy to be a part of the special season, but he and his teammates are focused on bigger goals than win No. 100.

To hear from Kimbrel, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images