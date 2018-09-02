Cyrus Jones, Corey Bojorquez Among Ex-Patriots To Land With New Teams

Several former New England Patriots found new homes Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills claimed punter Corey Bojorquez and cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers, the Houston Texans claimed safety A.J. Moore and cornerback Cyrus Jones joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

Jones’ signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Caplan and later confirmed by NESN.com’s Doug Kyed. The other three appeared on the NFL’s transaction wire.

The Patriots waived all four players on Saturday as they trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53.

Bojorquez, an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico, did not punt once during the preseason, with incumbent Ryan Allen easily winning their roster battle. The Patriots could have been attempting to hide the strong-legged 21-year-old with the hopes of slipping him onto the practice squad.

Lewis made a few standout plays this summer but was limited by an injury. The Bills previously had attempted to sign the young corner off the Patriots’ practice squad last year.

Moore, an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, primarily played on special teams during his brief time with the Patriots. He suffered an injury in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants but later returned to the game.

Jones was one of the more notable Patriots cuts, as New England had drafted him in the second round in 2016. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL but had shown improvement this summer before being released.

Joining the Ravens represents a homecoming for the Alabama product, who was born and raised in Baltimore.

The Patriots claimed two players off waivers: former New York Jets wide receiver Chad Hansen and former Seattle Seahawks wideout Amara Darboh.

