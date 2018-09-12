Damien Woody Sends Warning To Jalen Ramsey Ahead Of Patriots-Jaguars Matchup

The New England Patriots historically have been one of the most focused teams in the NFL, but don’t think they totally turn their ears off to outside noise.

Rob Gronkowski made that somewhat clear during his media availability Wednesday, noting that Jalen Ramsey’s trash talk will serve as a motivating factor in Week 2’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And during Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up!” on ESPN, one former Patriots player shed some light on how head coach Bill Belichick uses opposing players’ verbal jabs as fuel.

Former offensive lineman Damien Woody, who played four seasons under Belichick in New England, pulled the curtain back on Belichick’s receptiveness to trash talk all while sending a clear warning to Ramsey.

In Ramsey’s defense, he does typically back up everything that comes out of his mouth. The 23-year-old already is one of the league’s best cornerbacks in just his third season, but the Patriots, as Ramsey learned in last season’s AFC Championship Game, are a whole different animal.

And if the Patriots walk out of TIAA Bank Field with a win Sunday, their bragging rights over the Jags only will increase.

