Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon Praise Nike’s ‘Awesome’ Colin Kaepernick Campaign

FOXBORO — Tom Brady isn’t the only New England Patriots player who “likes” what Nike is doing with Colin Kaepernick.

A day after Brady gave his social media approval of Nike’s decision to make Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign, Patriots safety Devin McCourty offered his endorsement of the Nike-Kaepernick pairing.

“Yeah, I thought it was awesome,” McCourty told reporters Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. “I’m a Nike guy — I’m not the high-up Nike guy, but it was something that I thought one of the shoe apparel companies would do, and I was happy to see Nike do it.”

McCourty, like Kaepernick, has been an advocate for racial and social equality and is a member of the Players Coalition, a group of active NFL players hoping to continue the movement Kaepernick started in 2016 when he began protesting social injustice by kneeling or sitting during the national anthem.

“Obviously Nike is very big in the industry, has some top athletes, so it was great to see,” he added. “Even with all the different things with Serena Williams, the French Open banning her (Nike-manufactured) catsuit, them supporting (her), and then now seeing them pick up Colin Kaepernick. I think it’s awesome to spread his message and what he really means.”

McCourty also tweeted his support of Nike’s new video ad starring Kaepernick.

Man…I’m wearing Nike everywhere I go!!! Well I guess *we go https://t.co/8yrG3RBOMW — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 5, 2018

McCourty’s defensive backfield mate, safety Duron Harmon, gave a similar verbal thumbs up to Nike’s Kaepernick campaign Wednesday afternoon.

“It was great,” Harmon told reporters. “I mean, for them to back that player for all that he has done for social injustice, how he has just responded to how he’s been treated and how everything has happened — it’s just amazing to see that there are some people out there that really support what he stands for and what he’s doing.”

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images