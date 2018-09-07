Did Eagles Troll Patriots With Third-Quarter Trick Play Vs. Falcons?

The Philadelphia Eagles never are going to let the New England Patriots forget they beat them in Super Bowl LII.

Philly kicked off the 2018 NFL season Thursday by unveiling its Super Bowl championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles’ game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Nick Foles and the Eagles’ offense struggling to move the ball, the Philadelphia faithful serenaded their team with a chorus of boos as halftime neared.

That might leave some to think it was time for Doug Pederson and Co. to forget last year’s run and focus on getting 2018 off to a good start, but why not do both?

With the Eagles facing a third-and-5 in Atlanta territory, Pederson elected to get his offense going by throwing a little shade at the Patriots once more time, or so it seemed.

Foles took the snap, handed it to Corey Clement and leaked out down the right side of the field. Clement pitched the ball to wide receiver Nelson Agholor who lobbed a 15-yard strike to a wide open Foles down the sideline.

They did it again?

YES! Nick Foles is catching passes. 🔥 Philly Special: Part II #ATLvsPHI @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Gct9Yt4h3O — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2018

But wait, haven’t we seen this play before? Surely, it isn’t the exact play the Patriots failed to convert in Super Bowl LII when Tom Brady dropped the pass, right? Well, not only is it the exact same play design, but it’s the exact down and distance the Patriots had to convert when Brady butterfingered the pass, as CBS Sports’ Will Brinson pointed out on Twitter. (You can see both plays side by side here).

Troll on Eagles, troll on.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images