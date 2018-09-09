Colin Kaepernick Lauds Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson For Continuing Anthem Protests

A pair of Miami Dolphins are sticking to their cause in the face of growing criticism.

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson both took a knee during the national anthem in protest of social injustice and police brutality before their season opener against the Tennessee Titans in Miami on Sunday. Defensive end Robert Quinn stood but raised his fist, according to those at the game.

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills (10) and Albert Wilson (15) kneel during the national anthem before their game against the Tennessee Titans (📸: AP) pic.twitter.com/jlgs2xVXm8 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 9, 2018

Stills and Wilson became the first players to protest during the anthem in the 2018 regular season, continuing a movement then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in 2016.

Kaepernick, who just signed a lucrative deal with Nike to be the face of its new ad campaign, praised Stills and Wilson for their actions Sunday on Twitter.

“My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!” Kaepernick wrote. “They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! ‘Love is at the root of our resistance!’ ”

Many NFL players knelt or protested during the national anthem throughout the 2017 season and drew considerable backlash, most notably from President Donald Trump, who branded their actions as anti-military and unpatriotic and suggested they should be fired.

Trump continued his anti-NFL rhetoric Sunday morning before the Week 1 games even began.

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

It appears Stills and Wilson either didn’t read Trump’s tweet, or didn’t care. The NFL and NFL Players Association still haven’t come to an agreement on a league policy regarding anthem protests, so it’s unlikely Stills and Wilson will face any repercussions for continuing to draw attention to an important issue.

