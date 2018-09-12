Doug Marrone’s Reasoning For Not Watching Patriots’ Super Bowl Is Something Else

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you’re looking for a good Super Bowl watch party, don’t go to Doug Marrone’s house.

That’s because the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach — a football lifer who has played or coached NFL football for the better part of 31 years — doesn’t watch the most-watched sporting event in the world. As in, he never watches it.

“No, I haven’t,” Marrone said Wednesday on a conference call when asked if he saw the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

OK, but surely Marrone has watched film from that game, considering his Jaguars are playing those same Patriots in Jacksonville on Sunday. Right?

“I haven’t. I have not watched the Super Bowl,” Marrone said.

Why not?

“I’m usually so pissed off I can’t handle it,” Marrone admitted. ” … I just don’t watch it. I watch enough tape during the year.”

When it was pointed out that the Patriots-Eagles tape may be particularly useful in Jacksonville’s preparation for Sunday, the Jags head coach relented slightly.

“I think our defense and offensive coaches obviously have watched it,” he said.

Even pne of Marrone’s players seemed slightly surprised his head coach didn’t at least watch film of Super Bowl LII. When told that Marrone hasn’t even watched a snap from that game, Jags defensive end Calais Campbell paused for a beat, then added:

“Well, that’s his prerogative.”

Marrone himself says he hasn’t watched the big game since he entered the league as a player in 1987 — at the latest.

“Probably when I wasn’t coaching and I was allowed to gamble,” he said about the last Super Bowl he’s seen. “Probably when I was like 12. When I had a little money on it.

“You guys write that, I’ll probably get f—ing investigated.”

What’s worth investigating is what Marrone does instead of joining the millions of people who watch the Super Bowl every year.

“Off the record? I just sit down and drink some beer and be miserable,” Marrone joked, before getting to the real reason why he avoids the big game.

“When you aspire to go there and you’re not there, it’s something that — I just don’t want to go through the whole season again in my mind and not being there. That’s the truth,” he said.

“Even when I was a player, we’d always say, ‘Look, we’re never going until we go.’ And that just always stuck in my mind when I was a player.

“So, hopefully one day, that’s what we’ll work for. And then if not, s—, then I’ll probably start watching.”

