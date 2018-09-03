Doug Pederson Confirms Starting QB For Eagles’ Week 1 Matchup Vs. Falcons

After getting agitated with reporters questioning who the starting quarterback would be for Week 1, Doug Pederson finally set the record straight.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach held an unscheduled press conference Monday confirming what many already had speculated and reported — Nick Foles would indeed start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

On Sunday, Pederson lashed out at the media, saying they put words in his mouth, and was very tight-lipped on if Foles or Carson Wentz would be calling the shots come opening night. Wentz, who’s been rehabbing from a torn ACL, has yet to be cleared for contact, making it an easy assumption that his backup would man the duties once the season began.

It’s certainly the right call for the Eagles, seeing as it wouldn’t make sense to rush their franchise quarterback back to the field after suffering a serious knee injury. Plus, Foles is coming off a Super Bowl LII championship after defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33 in February.

With that, Foles and Philadelphia will welcome the Falcons and Matt Ryan on Thursday night to open up the 2018 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images