Dunkin’ Donuts Apologizes For Eagles Super Bowl Cups In New England Stores

Hell hath no fury like a coffee-drinking football fan scorned.

New England Patriots fans received unwanted surprises recently when Dunkin’ Donuts served them beverages out of cups, which commemorated the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII triumph over their beloved Pats. The Canton, Mass., based company apologized for the mixup, saying it accidentally shipped Eagles “world champion” cups to some stores in New England, instead of more appropriate places like Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, the middle of the Atlantic Ocean or the moon.

Some Patriots fans expressed their outrage over the mistake in person and on social media, according to The Sun-Chronicle’s Jim Hand.

“I thought, ‘is this some kind of a joke?'” Attleboro, Mass., resident Patti Panzer said. “This is Patriots Nation.”

Here’s Dunkin’ Donuts’ apology.

“We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups,” Dunkin’ Donuts said in a statement, per Hand. “Go Pats.”

Dunkin’ Donuts and the Patriots have around five months to make things right.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images