Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question: Do You Think Pitcher With Losing Record Should Be Considered For Cy Young?

With the Major League Baseball regular baseball season nearing an end, it’s time to start thinking about who will take home some hardware.

The Cy Young Award is given to the best pitcher in the American and National League. From wins to ERA, the pitchers go about a season-long battle to be the best in their league.

But what exactly constitutes “the best?”

Take Mets’ Jacob deGrom, for example. The right-hander is having a spectacular season, but New York has failed to win in many of his outings. As a result, deGrom has an 8-9 record, but is sporting an NL-best 1.71 ERA.

There’s still a chance the pitcher will finish with a .500 record or better before the season concludes. But should a pitcher with a losing record be able to win the Cy Young Award?

