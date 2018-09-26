Dustin Pedroia Reveals One Thing He’s Learned During Injury-Plagued Season

The 2018 Major League Baseball campaign didn’t go as planned for Dustin Pedroia.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was limited to just three games this season due to lingering effects from offseason knee surgery. While Pedroia, of course, would have liked to contribute on the field, the season on the sidelines has allowed the 35-year-old to reflect on his career.

Pedroia, who’s been a staple in the Boston’s lineup since 2007, admitted to NESN’s Guerin Austin that he never stopped and appreciated the moment prior to getting injured. As such, the four-time All-Star has made a point to advise his Red Sox teammates to be proud of what they’ve accomplished.

