Eagles Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons will kick off the 2018 NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field, Philly will hold a special pre-game ceremony to unveil its Super Bowl LII championship banner.

It symbolizes the first title in franchise history.

After that, the Eagles must start the grueling challenge of defending a Super Bowl title. No team has repeated as champions since the New England Patriots won Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Falcons:

Start Time: Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

