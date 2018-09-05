Earl Thomas To End Holdout, Return To Seahawks Without Contract Extension

Earl Thomas finally has blinked.

The Seattle Seahawks safety told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he’ll end his months-long holdout Wednesday and return to the team. Seattle will visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday and Thomas, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, might feature in the contest.

Breaking: S @Earl_Thomas just told me he plans to report to the #Seahawks today. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 5, 2018

Thomas, 29, has sat out Seattle’s offseason activities over his desire for a long-term contract extension. The Seahawks didn’t meet his demands, nor did they trade him to one of the reported multiple teams interested in his services.

The Dallas Cowboys made the strongest push for Thomas, but the Seahawks rejected their latest trade offer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Within the past week, Dallas upped its offer to the Seahawks for Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas to a second-round pick, per sources. Seattle wasn’t interested; it wants more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2018

Thomas will play out of the final year of his existing contract, which will pay him $8.5 million, with a chip on his shoulder, judging from his Instagram post in which he announced his return.

“I worked my whole life for this,” he wrote. “I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

That will make for happy reading for Seahawks, who also must prepare emotionally for the departure of yet another defensive stalwart.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images