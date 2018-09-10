End Of An Era: Tom Brady’s TB Times ‘Newspaper’ Reportedly Is No More

After every New England Patriots victory last season, Tom Brady posted an edition of the “TB Times,” a fake newspaper thing, on Instagram. There were cartoons, there were crocodiles — it was good stuff.

Sadly, however, those days appear to be over.

Brady and D.K., the artist who signed every TB Times issue, have ceased operations, Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder reported Sunday, citing a source close to D.K. And the report seems to be accurate, as Brady did not share a TB Times issue after the Patriots 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Check out this tweet from Wilder:

BREAKING: Devastating news. Tom Brady’s TB Times, the fake newspaper feature a mysterious crocodile, has folded https://t.co/tl0IcUeFRT pic.twitter.com/t2nuYIjP1f — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 9, 2018

Well, that stinks. Looks like we’ll never learn what the deal was with that crocodile.

Will Brady replace the TB Times with some new, equally zany meme? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images