Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire: Best Sneaky Adds At Each Position

Your fantasy football draft is complete, and we’re sure you aced it.
But your Week 1 preparation is far from over, dear friend.
Welcome to the preseason waiver wire, an often under-utilized resource in the fantasy universe. You obviously have a soft spot for any player you drafted, but there’s nothing stopping you from dumping them before Week 1 in favor of a more enticing option.
And trust us: There are plenty of enticing options. Some significant developments have occurred over the last week or so, most notably Jerick McKinnon tearing his ACL. Each development creates new opportunities for several players who may have gone undrafted in your league, and some may be able to contribute right away.
Who are these mystery players? Here are the best waiver wire adds at each position, all of whom are owned in 50 percent or fewer of Yahoo fantasy leagues:
Quarterback: Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars (34 percent owned in Yahoo leagues)
Yes, Bortles lost his top returning receiver in Marqise Lee. Yes, the Jags could regress this season. But the much-maligned QB gets an awesome matchup in Week 1 against a New York Giants defense that could be without star pass-rusher Olivier Vernon and doesn’t look much improved after allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL last season.
Other running backs to target: Andy Dalton (CIN), Tyrod Taylor (CLE)
Running Back: Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts (30 percent owned)
Marlon Mack still is battling a hamstring injury, and if he can’t go in Week 1, Wilkins is projected to be Indy’s No. 1 running back in his stead. The 24-year-old rookie averaged 6.5 yards per carry at Ole Miss last season and could find room to run in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs last season in Yahoo leagues. Wilkins is the cream of the Week 1 waiver wire crop.
Other running backs to target: James Conner (PIT), Matt Breida (SF), LeGarrette Blount (DET)
Wide Receiver: Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (23 percent owned)
Miller has generated buzz as a potential sleeper, but the rookie wideout still is unowned in most leagues. If you’re rostering an expendable veteran receiver with low upside, drop him in favor of Miller, who gets the chance to showcase his potential right away against a mediocre Green Bay Packers secondary.
Other running backs to target: John Ross (CIN), Danny Amendola (MIA), John Brown (BAL)
Tight End: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars (32 percent owned)
Who will fill Lee’s void in Jacksonville’s passing attack? Seferian-Jenkins, who caught a career-high 50 passes last season for the New York Jets, is a prime candidate. The Giants were particularly bad defending tight ends last season (most fantasy points allowed to tight ends in standard leagues), so Bortles could utilize his new weapon early and often.
Other running backs to target: Ben Watson (NO), Eric Ebron (CIN)
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP