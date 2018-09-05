Get To Know Brandon Phillips Ahead Of Veteran Infielder’s Red Sox Debut

So, who’s this Brandon Phillips guy?

The 37-year-old veteran infielder will make his Boston Red Sox debut in Wednesday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Phillips was called up Tuesday afternoon after spending much of the season in Triple-A Pawtucket.

Phillips has a chance to much more than a depth piece, however. In 16 seasons with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels, Phillips has amassed a .275 batting average with 210 home runs and 209 stolen bases. The three-time All-Star also has won four Gold Glove Awards and one Silver Slugger Award.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images