Gordon Hayward Injury: Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Update On Celtics Star

It’s tough to imagine anyone on the Boston Celtics’ current roster is more fired up for the upcoming NBA season than Gordon Hayward.

Hayward had his debut season with the C’s derailed when he went down with a gruesome ankle, lower-leg injury on Opening Night. While the star forward’s road to recovery was a lengthy one, it appears he is close to being full-go ahead of Celtics training camp.

Just how close, you ask? Take it away, Brad Stevens.

Gordon Hayward still not quite cleared for full go. Brad Stevens: "He’ll be cleared to go some 5-on-5 here very, very, very soon — like, any time soon." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 4, 2018

We imagine there will be an undeniable buzz among the Celtics once they get things rolling in the preseason. Not only will Hayward be returning to the team, Kyrie Irving also is expected to be at full health when Boston opens camp Sep. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports