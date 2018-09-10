Greg Jennings Believes Aaron Rodgers ‘Can’t Be Matched’ — Even By Tom Brady

Greg Jennings, like so many, is drinking the Aaron Rodgers Kool-Aid.

Rodgers turned in a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, leading his Green Bay Packers to an improbable 24-23 comeback victory at Lambeau Field. The performance has led many to declare that Rodgers (not Tom Brady) is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Greg Jennings, who played with Rodgers from 2006 to 2012, subscribes to this school of thought. In fact, the retired NFL wideout went on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday and claimed that Rodgers is the best QB anyone has ever seen, and that his talent has no equal.

“(Rodgers) is the best quarterback that you’ve ever seen regardless if you want to admit it or not, I’ve ever seen, that we’ve all ever seen. This is a talent that can’t be matched.”

"[Aaron Rodgers] is the best quarterback that you've ever seen regardless if you want to admit it or not, I've ever seen, that we've all ever seen. This is a talent that can't be matched." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/iVzl8hxTU5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 10, 2018

Ah, yes.

Forget Brady’s five Super Bowls, numerous records and and absurd regular season success. Forget the fact that he, at 41 years old, led the New England Patriots to a Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. Rodgers, who has just one Super Bowl ring and barely can stay on the field, definitely is the best signal-caller the league has ever seen.

Whatever.

This is the problem with this debate: It forces people to poke holes in the legacies of two of the greatest players in NFL history. It also forces people to say some truly stupid things.

Rodgers is an absurdly good quarterback — there’s no doubt about that. But suggesting it’s not even a question that he’s better than the likes of Brady, Peyton Manning or Joe Montana is, quite frankly, moronic. Furthermore, it’s weird to use a comeback win against the Bears in Week 1 as evidence for anything.

Hopefully these two future Hall of Famers will meet in Super Bowl LIII so we can finally put this debate to rest.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK Images