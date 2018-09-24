Has First Domino Fallen Leading NBA Star Anthony Davis To Lakers?

Over the weekend, Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis made a change in his representation, which has left many wondering if his tenure in New Orleans is nearing its end.

Davis signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who is a long-time agent of LeBron James.

Trade rumors have surrounded Davis in recent years, and this move is sure to stir the pot, especially if the Pelicans are to struggle this season without Demarcus Cousins.

This sudden change in representation has taken the NBA Twitter-sphere by storm, and has plenty convinced this switch in agents will eventually lead to Davis joining forces with James in Hollywood.

*Every Lakers fan/writer furiously starts working on the Anthony Davis-in-a-Lakers-jersey photoshop… https://t.co/kbxVb6MhsK — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) September 23, 2018

Magic Johnson after seeing news that Anthony Davis signed with Klutch… #Lakers pic.twitter.com/jncPp2Wu4E — Mr. Stark, I Don't Feel So Good… (@ThatTorontoGuy) September 23, 2018

Davis rebukes the idea that this move was telling on any future moves.

“My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization,” Davis said, via ESPN.

Although Davis seems to be completely focused on New Orleans right now, is there any chance that the idea of creating one of the deadliest two-headed monsters in NBA history with James in La La Land could force him to change his mind?

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images