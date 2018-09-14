Hector Velazquez Gets Nod In Red Sox’s Series Opener Against Mets

The Boston Red Sox have fared quite well in interleague play this season, and they’ll look to keep it rolling in this weekend’s three-game set against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Hector Velazquez in the series opener. The right-hander has served an important role for the Sox this season, seeing time as both a starter and reliever.

Velazquez will be squaring off against a tough customer, as the Mets are set to counter with flamethrower Noah Syndergaard.

